Have Guitar Will Travel – 043 Featuring Ranger Doug

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features host James Patrick Regan’s conversation with “Ranger Doug” Green, guitarist, front man, and creative force behind the legendary Western wing/country band Riders In the Sky. A music historian and author, Doug still has his first guitar and has performed alongside Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin, and many others. His conversation with James ranges from his growing up in Michigan, how Knott’s Berry Farm spurred his childhood love of music, early bands, the formation of Riders, his work with fellow Nashville session superstars in The Timejumpers, the Gibson “Ranger Doug” model, and many other topics, including some amazing guitars.

