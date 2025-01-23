REVEREND GUITARS RELEASES NEW SPICY GUITAR

[Toledo, OH January 23, 2025] – Ryan Malicsi has been leaning on his trustworthy Jetstream 390s for years with Hot Mulligan. His highly anticipated signature model brings upgraded styling to the Jetstream 390 platform. Armed with gold hardware, a backsprayed pickguard, dazzling finishes, and a brazen reverse headstock – this guitar makes a statement before you even hit that first power chord!

Ryan Malicsi is the lead guitar player of the Lansing, MI emo band, Hot Mulligan. With three full-length albums, a fistful of EPs, and near-constant touring with other big-name Emo bands, Hot Mulligan has become the #1 Hot New Band they proclaimed on their socials.

The Reverend Ryan Malicsi Signature is now available through any Reverend Authorized Dealer.

About Reverend Guitars:

Founded in 1997, Reverend Guitars has been at the forefront of creating instruments that are beyond the ordinary. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and the artistry of music, Reverend Guitars continues to inspire musicians worldwide. Each instrument is a testament to the brand’s dedication to the craft, inviting players to explore new realms of sonic possibilities. Well played, indeed.