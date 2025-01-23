Gator Takes Mini Amp Modelers to New Heights

Tampa, FL – Gator Cases has introduced the Frequent Flyer Series GTSA-GTR-MINIAMPMOD, a flight-ready case engineered for small-format amp modelers. This case is tailored to fit popular devices such as the Neural Nano Cortex™, Kemper Profiler Player™, Line 6 HX Stomp®, and Friedman IR-X®, ensuring optimal protection during air travel and other forms of transport.

The Mini Amp Modeler Case by Gator boasts a durable, impact-resistant outer shell, including a TSA-approved locking latch for extra security. Its customizable foam interior ensures a snug fit for one mini amp modeler, a power supply, and an expression pedal.

As part of Gator’s Frequent Flyer TSA Series, this case exemplifies the company’s commitment to providing reliable solutions for musicians who depend on compact rigs. The GTSA-GTR-MINIAMPMOD is now available through authorized Gator Cases retailers.