“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Fred Stucky



Season 02 Episode 2



Episode 2 of “Buy That Guitar” features Fred Stucky, who has amassed one of the world’s largest and most-impressive collections of Gretsch guitars. With host Ram Tuli, he discusses the brand’s colorful and innovative history. Everybody knows Potsie played a Les Paul Special, but the Fonz would have played a 6120!



Links: Fred Stucky

Vintage Guitar magazine presents Buy That Guitar, a new podcast hosted by Ram Tuli, co-author of The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide. The show explores the joy of buying, selling, and collecting vintage and new guitars, Custom Shop guitars, amplifiers, and other instruments and gear. Join Ram and his guests for a new episode every Tuesday.