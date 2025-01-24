Room for Two: Gator ICON Gig Bags Get a Sequel

Tampa, FL – Traveling with two instruments has long posed challenges for gigging musicians. Gator Cases has addressed this need with the launch of its ICON Take Two Series Gig Bags, designed to carry two electric guitars or two basses. The new models expand the existing ICON Series and complement Gator’s ProGo and MiZone Series dual-instrument guitar bags.

The ICON Take Two bags feature one-inch-thick protective padding while maintaining a compact profile for easy travel and storage. The exterior of each bag is sewn from durable nylon sourced from 50% recycled materials, providing a strong yet lightweight design. A built-in neck block secures the instrument’s neck, and the electric model includes an additional neck rest block to elevate pitched headstocks, preventing unwanted contact. Adjustable body blocks ensure compatibility with a wide range of instruments.

Padded backpack straps are designed to offset the weight of two instruments, while strategically placed handles provide additional convenience during transport. The second guitar cavity can be repurposed to hold clothing, allowing the bag to function as both a guitar bag and travel suitcase.

On the bass model, additional padding allows for accommodating an electric guitar, making it possible to carry both a bass and an electric guitar in the same bag. This design is an ideal solution for multi-instrumentalists needing to switch between instruments during performances.