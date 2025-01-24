With his reputation long established, Walter Trout has nothing to prove, but a good deal more to say, vocally and instrumentally.

The blues remain at the heart of all 12 of the moody tracks on this extended set. Fortunately, Trout didn’t go overboard with guests and instead chose quality material, nearly all of it original.

Beth Hart’s smoky voice complements Trout’s world-weary lead vocals and playing on the title track. Will Wilde’s articulate, rocking harp enhances the hard-driving “Bleed,” a perfect foil for Walter’s smoldering solo. He lets it rip around vocals by Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider on “I’ve Had Enough,” while harp and resonator guitar enhance the haunting “Turn and Walk Away.” On “Heaven or Hell,” his evangelical vocal meshes with snarling, feverish solos.

Trout is not above adding new sounds, like the electric sitar that gives “Talkin’ to Myself” a different feel and texture. The lower-key love ballad “I Wanna Stay” blends an eloquent, sensitive vocal with a brief, yet emotive instrumental statement.

Walter Trout is a master who, in 2024, transcends virtuosity. He knows exactly what to say instrumentally, when and how to say it and, most importantly, when to step away.

