Andy Peake – Roots Without Boundaries

Andy Peake is a drummer/percussionist with a long list of accomplished-guitarist friends. For proof, take a listen to his new album, “Pocket Change.” Here, he and Will McFarlane (on a mid-’50s Strat plugged into a silverface Princeton Reverb) perch themselves in Andy’s studio to show us the lead-off track, “As Good As It Gets.” Will has owned the Strat since ’75 and used it on high-profile gigs. Andy talks a bit about Will and the guitar, so stay tuned. Our review of “Pocket Change” appears in the December issue. Read Now!