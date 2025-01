Virtuoso take on “Greenspace”

Stepping out from his band, Snarky Puppy, Mark Lettieri exhibits the finesse, funk, and fury that make him such a great player. Here, he jams on a piece of “Greenspace,” from his new album, “Can I Tell You Something?” His PRS Fiore is running through an ’80s Fender Concert. Catch our review of the album in the December issue. Read Now!