Vox Giulietta VGA-3D

It may look like a conventional archtop, but Vox’s latest box offers something truly different. Within the Giulietta VGA-3D is a modeling engine that can conjure tones from humbucker and single-coil to acoustic, banjo, sitar, and guitar synthesizer.

The Giulietta is a small, deep archtop that fits comfortably on the lap. Its hollow body has a laminate-maple top, back and sides, with a set nyatoh neck topped with a 12.6″-radius jatoba fretboard dressed with 22 frets, dot markers, and a bone nut. The neck has a C-shaped carve.

In addition to the XLM humbucker in the neck slot, there’s a piezo under the tune-o-matic bridge, which explains the need for a three-way toggle selector. On the top edge you’ll find the control module for the AREOS-D System, which gives the Giulietta its modeling prowess.

The Giulietta’s control module has a tuner along with buttons for power and access to user-saved sounds and effects/drive. The main knob controls models, which are used in tandem with the toggle, allowing three variations for each of the six instrument sounds – 18 in all, plus two banks for six custom settings. There’s even a headphone jack.

The Giulietta will work well in a home studio or certain situations onstage. Its AREOS-D System offers a bevy of tones; the single-coil sounds aren’t going to replace your favorite Strat or Tele, but in a pinch, should do the job. Same for the acoustic and banjo sound, while the sitar will deliver the right accent for “Norwegian Wood” or “Do It Again.” And, its guitar-synth and sustain sounds are piezo-based, so there are no tracking issues.

The Giulietta is a compelling performer with a likable neck and plenty of cool sounds.

This article originally appeared in VG's April 2024 issue.