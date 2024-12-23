D’Angelico Excel SS

The modern D’Angelico company specializes in hip semi-hollow guitars with a nod toward their namesake, legendary luthier John D’Angelico. Case in point is the updated version of its Excel SS, which now is dressed with an ebony fretboard and gloss finish options.

The Excel SS, touted as the company’s flagship semi-hollow, has maple back, sides, and neck, a spruce top, two Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers with coil taps (on both Tone pots) providing eight useful options, a slim C neck, 25″ scale, and 16″ neck radius. Grover Imperial tuners are standard, along with gold hardware, 22 medium/jumbo Jescar frets, 500K pots, and a Tusq nut. A tastefully cool black stinger adorns the back of the headstock. Fit and finish on our test guitar were flawless, including the lovely Trans Cherry finish.

Weighing in very close to 7.5 pounds, the Excel SS’s single-cut body was extremely comfortable to play sitting or standing, with excellent balance and no neck dive. Its Art Deco styling is reminiscent of the brand’s original glory.

A joy to play, the Excel SS may be a jazz guitar at heart, with a warm, woody vibe and tonal response catering to traditional players who revere classic D’As of decades past. But don’t be fooled; add a touch of gain and those Duncan ’59s transform the guitar into a capable rock, blues, Americana, and rockabilly machine that will deliver the goods and withstand the rigors of bar gigs or concert and festival stages with aplomb. Remember what Ted Nugent did with his Byrdlands?

With its versatility, knockout looks, tonal options, and playability, D’Angelico’s Excel SS will satisfy jazzheads as well as guitarists playing many other styles.

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.