Hilary Gardner returns with a fresh take on a holiday classic!

Hilary Gardner returns!

Ready to set the tone for your holidays, Hilary Gardner and her band return for a fantastic take on the classic Elvis hit “Blue Christmas” (written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson) just for VG followers! Accompanied again by Justin Poindexter and Sasha Papernik, this time they’re joined by Jen Hodge on a ’64 Silvertone 1444 (with a modded headstock) running through a silverface Fender Princeton Reverb. Justin’s 57 Gibson ES-225TD is plugged into a blackface Fender Deluxe Reverb. Keep up with Hilary at www.hilarygardner.com