Taste of “Long Way From Home”

Singer/songwriter George Ducas is a Nashville traditionalist influenced by Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and Wynn Stewart. His new album, “Long Way From Home,” was produced by the like-minded A-list guitarist Pete Anderson. Here, George and his ’94 Gibson J-100 share a bit of the title track while his genuine Harmony Buck Owens waits in back. Read our review of the album and interview with George and Pete in the August issue. Read Now!