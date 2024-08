Trio rips on “2 West”

Instrumental guitar music is having a moment. Offering a stellar example, Molly Miller and her trio show us “2 West,” filmed during soundcheck on their tour with Jason Mraz. The tune is from her latest album, “The Ballad of Hotspur,” and her ’52-reissue Fender Tele (modded with a different neck) is plugged into a Benson Monarch sitting just out of view. Our review of the album and and interview with Molly appear in the August issue. Read Now!