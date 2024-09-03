“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Rick Hogue

Season 01 Episode 06



In Episode 9 of VG’s “Buy That Guitar” podcast, host Ram Tuli is joined by Rick Hogue of Garrett Park Guitars to discuss the entry-level market – collectible instruments priced between $5,000 and $10,000. Which are the best models to look for when you decide to dip your toes in the vintage-guitar pool? Tune in to find out!



Links:Garrett Park Guitars

