“Parlor Strut” on a vintage Harmony!

Proving that '60s import guitars can make cool sounds, Parlor Greens guitarist Jimmy James plugged in to demonstrate. Yes, he modded his Harmony H54 with a humbucker in the bridge, but it still brings the funk, as you hear on this sample of "Parlor Strut," from the band's latest album, "In Green We Dream." Catch our review and an interview with Jimmy in the August issue.