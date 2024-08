Add Some of Dickie Betts’ Style to Your Playing

Hey there! Just wanted to share that mandolinist Andrew Hendryx and guitarist/content creator Daniel Seriff are teaching one of their favorite Dickie Betts-inspired scales. Andrew is using a Ryder EM-5 electric mandolin, and Daniel is playing his Collings 135LC. Keep up with Andrew and Daniel at www.andrewhendryx.com and www.danielseriff.com