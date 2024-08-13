“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Neal Shelton

Season 01 Episode 06

In Episode 5 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar mag, host Ram Tuli speaks with Tommie James, a vintage-amp collector whose pieces have been profiled nine times by VG’s Dave Hunter, including rare 1959 and ’61 Bandmasters. They dig into the details that make vintage Fender amps so special.



Links: Neal Shelton

Sponsored By:



StringTree

