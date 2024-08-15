Park Model 1229

Vintage Park amplifiers have long offered happy hunting for those seeking stealthy “Marshall in disguise” kicks. But the maker used the sister brand to try a few nifty circuit changes, too, which makes them all the more interesting for Brit-amp aficionados to explore.

In the 1980s and ’90s, when rock guitarists were chasing great original amps that logged the classic tones of a decade or two before, Park often floundered in a market where your full stack of cred really had to have the Marshall name on the front. Come the increasing collectibility of the Marshall legend, though, and soaring prices of vintage examples, the laws of supply and demand caught up with the notion that a Marshall with a different name on it might be even more interesting than the standard issue. And while any Park made from 1965 to around 1980 was indeed a sort of “Marshall in disguise,” it was often also an amp that concealed a few fascinating internal alterations to the Marshall standard, in addition to its alternative cosmetics.

Jim Marshall devised the original Park line three years into his reign as an amp maker, as a sneaky and creative piece of marketing brinksmanship. In the early years of Marshall, the Jones and Crossland music store in Birmingham served as a semi-official Marshall distributor for the north of England, but that shop was cut out of directly handling Marshall business in 1965, when the London amp maker agreed to a bigger and broader distribution deal with U.K. music-industry giant Rose-Morris. But, shop owner Johnny Jones had long been a pal of Jim Marshall, who seemed keen to enable his friend’s continued access to his increasingly popular amplifiers.

Jones and Crossland was already handling a Park “house brand” line of guitars and other instruments, purportedly dubbed in honor of Jones’ wife’s maiden name. Marshall and Jones devised the ploy of giving Marshall-built amps a few minor design twists to sidestep exclusivity issues, along with some visual alterations, and the rest is history: Marshall continued supplying its sought-after tube amps to Jones and Crossland for Birmingham and Northern England, with the Park name on them.

Early Park models usually followed their Marshall doppelgängers pretty closely, with enough alteration in the looks and layout to keep them from being litigiously similar. The first Park 45s, for example, had a top-rear-mounted control panel (rather than the JTM45’s front-mounted panel), the Volume controls for its two channels were separated between the channels’ respective dual inputs, and the name of the Presence control was changed to Brightness. Sneaky, eh? Furthermore, instead of back-painting the plexiglas panels in gold like the Marshalls, those of the Parks were generally black or silver. Otherwise, they used much the same circuit and KT66 output tubes as the Marshall rendition.

A favorite of the late ’60s, the Park 75, was a close counterpart to the legendary plexi-era Marshall JMP 50 Lead amp, but it used a pair of big KT88 output tubes in place of the Marshall’s EL34s, making it a fierce and loud alternative. Players and collectors have often observed that many early Parks trailed their Marshall counterparts in circuit and component evolution, and were possibly even constructed to “use up” leftover parts. Rather than making them appear a second-rate brand to their parent company, however, this has recently made many Parks even more desirable than their closest siblings in the Marshall camp, in a market that seems to continually put greater value on early renditions of such designs.

Rather conversely, though, Park amps from further into the run often appeared to be a testing ground for modifications and variations on Marshall circuits. Sometimes, these were found in the form of hotter preamp stages, different output-stage configurations (as with the Park 75), or in the case or this 100-watt 1978 Park Model 1229 Lead amp, a tone stage unlike anything commonly used in the parent company’s guitar amps of the day.

“With its four-input configuration, it looks like a typical Model 1959 Lead,” owner Derrick B. tells us. “But it’s actually a Lead amp with a Baxandall tone stack that’s nearly identical to Marshall’s post-’78 Superbass. Additionally, there are a few unique signal-cap values that give it a full, open, fat, Fender-like tone without losing its Marshall identity and overdrive snarl. That makes it a very good pedal platform, but I’m also not afraid to crank everything to 10, where you can get really raw, aggressive tones. The Presence knob is labeled ‘Edge,’ like the Park 1210 Rock head, but pre-dates that amp by a year. They even took the time to grind off the ‘Marshall’ stencil on the PC board, which I assume was to prevent any conflict with the Marshall distributor.”

Marshall also mixed it up some with the cosmetics of this particular 1229, giving it and the accompanying 4×12 cab an elegant look that isn’t often seen, and harks back to an earlier era.

“Vintage Park amps are uncommon in the U.K., since they were strictly made to sell outside of normal Marshall distribution,” says the owner. “They’re even harder to find in the U.S. because they were never sold here. Over the years, I haven’t seen many with the ‘tuxedo’ cosmetics pop up for sale, and have only ever seen examples from 1978, which leads me to believe they were sold briefly and production numbers were low. I’ve only ever seen one 4×12 like this in the past 25 years, but it was on a message board in the U.K. and was not for sale.

“I purchased the amp from another local player who purchased it while touring the U.K. The instant I saw it, I had to have it!”

The age of bargain Park amps is behind us, so if that “have to have it” feeling is creeping up, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled – and dig deep.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.