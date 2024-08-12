Laurence Juber and Acoustic Coffee Introduce His Signature Coffee Fingerstyle Half-Caf™, Helping Educate Through the Power of Music and Love of Coffee

Westerville, OH, Aug 9, 2024— Grammy-winning guitarist and composer Laurence Juber and Acoustic Coffee Company have joined to create the Laurence Juber, Fingerstyle Half-Caf™ Signature blend of coffee to help elevate student engagement by expanding the role of music ineducation.



The Laurence Juber, Fingerstyle Half-Caf™ Signature blend is a testament to the art of coffee-making. Crafted from three delicious single-origin 100% Arabica beans from the high mountains of Central and South America, this new blend brings all the dynamic flavors of three of the most desired coffee growing regions with only half the caffeine. The quality of the coffee is unmatched, providing a rich and indulgent experience you won’t find anywhere else. Moreover, this coffee supports three wonderful works of Guitars in the Classroom to help bring music into schools to enhance learning and advance

outcomes for younger students.



Created for players, builders, and acoustic music enthusiasts, Acoustic Coffee brings fresh-roasted 100% Arabica coffee directly to our customer’s doors from the world’s most desired growing regionsMembers can enjoy some of the most delicious artisan coffee and earn rewards that will help advance their passion for playing or building an acoustic guitar and help support important charities with every cup of coffee.

A music graduate of London’s Goldsmith’s College, Laurence was a featured guitar soloist with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra before becoming established as a studio musician in the mid-1970s. First internationally recognized as lead guitarist in Beatle Paul McCartney’s Wings, with whom he won a Grammy, Juber has since established himself as world-renowned guitar virtuoso and entertainer.

Recording more than two dozen albums, spotlighting his unique touch and tone on acoustic guitar. His latest release, A Day In My Life, is a collection of a dozen of his celebrated arrangements of Beatles songs recorded at London’s Abbey Road Studios. His previous release, Select Blends, is a ‘virtually’ live album pulled from his over 250 livestream performances during the Covid lockdown.



The mission of Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom is to expand the role of music in education and elevate student engagement in all learning by integrating joyful, inclusive, hands-on musical learning with academic and social-emotional development during the school day and beyond. Their mission is realized by training, equipping, and inspiring educators, specialists, school staff, and support service providers to lead classroom and after-school music with ukes, guitars, percussion, songwriting, and songs for learning.