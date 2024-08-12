First released in 1992, this cornucopia of blues is now on red vinyl, celebrating the spirit of the season. The opener sets the tone, the late Koko Taylor singing “Merry, Merry Christmas” with Criss Johnson’s stinging lead guitar over the chords of Calvin Louden. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials deliver a fierce “I’m Your Santa,” combining Ed’s slide (his uncle was none other than bottleneck hero J.B. Hutto) with the expert guitar of Mike Garrett. In “Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’,” Tinsley Ellis gives the gift of funky licks in the spirit of Jeff Beck.

The slow blues “Lonesome Christmas” finds Son Seals dropping hot, smokey runs down the chimney, while for heavy chorus effects, Lonnie Brooks’ “Christmas on the Bayou” is spicier than a plate of New Orleans shrimp. Little Charlie & The Nightcats swing some West Coast blues on “Santa Claus,” heavy on harp and 9th-chord guitar fills.

For a welcome change-up, Elvin Bishop brings an instrumental “The Little Drummer Boy,” playing melody on bottleneck and harmonizing it like a chorus of angels.

In all, The Alligator Christmas Collection delivers just what its title promises – a festive gathering of Yuletide blues.

