Little Feat

Sailin’ Shoes Deluxe Edition & Dixie Chicken Deluxe Edition
Pete Prown
-
0
Little Feat

One of the most influential outfits of the ’70s, Little Feat was a powerhouse with guitarists Lowell George and Paul Barrere. Sailin’ Shoes, from ’72, finds the band still searching for a cohesive studio sound, though “Easy to Slip” is a flat-out rocker, and “Cold, Cold, Cold” shows the funk already in place. “Willin’” remains one of the finest folkie sing-alongs of the past 50 years. The section dubbed “Hotcakes, Outtakes, Rarities” adds 11 studio takes, plus 10 tracks from an L.A. concert.

1973’s Dixie Chicken is the Feat’s best-known studio LP, a masterpiece of swampy funk and slide guitar. The audio quality displays quantum improvement over Sailin’ Shoes, as heard on “Two Trains.” A glorious demo of “Fat Man in a Bathtub” is economical on the order of the Black Keys, while a half-dozen live cuts from a ’73 Boston show include the altered blues of “On Your Way Down,” sporting Barrere’s fuzzy (and seriously underrated) Strat under George’s slide. “Walkin’ All Night” is a firecracker, reaffirming their explosiveness onstage.

Well-curated, this pair of reissues supplement the remastered tracks with freshly unearthed material – but not overwhelmingly. Rather, it’s just enough to remind us of Little Feat’s once-in-a-generation brilliance.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display