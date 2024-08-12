Willie J. Campbell

In the months before his passing in December ’22, blues bassist Willie Campbell (James Harman Band, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Mannish Boys) recorded his only album as leader – aware that amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) would take his life. He was 67. The result became a summit meeting with members and alumni of those bands, Los Lobos, the Crawl, the Mighty Flyers, and the Rockets lending support. The result is anything but mournful; rather, it’s a celebration.

Campbell provided the low-end throughout, with guitar star Kid Ramos, drummer Jimi Bott, and keyboardist Brooks Milgate rounding out the core band, along with vocalist Brian Templeton, who penned half of the songs. On six numbers, a trio of Dallas’ greatest six-stringers – Anson Funderburgh, Mike Morgan, and Shawn Pittman – takes over. Elsewhere, Joe Louis Walker takes the lead-guitar chair, Kim Wilson steps up for vocals and harmonica, and David Hidalgo sings. On “Drone,” Jason Ricci verily blows the back out of his harp.

All stops are pulled out with a repertoire that swings here, pummels there. The set ends not with a dirge, but with Peter Green’s beautiful instrumental, “Albatross.” A fitting send-off to a man who dedicated his life to the music he loved.

This article originally appeared in VG’s December 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.