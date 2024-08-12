Steve Miller Band

Miller’s beloved eighth album was recorded and mixed in 17 days, culminating in a jumble of rock, pop, R&B, and blues tracks – plus originals and covers, studio and live cuts. Yet it sold one million copies and its quirky title track went to #1.

This 50th-anniversary reissue – two CDs or three LPs, plus a 7″ single – takes the box set a step further. Featuring 27 never-before-heard recordings (including eight unreleased songs), the collection opens with six early songs Miller performed in ’72 on 12-string acoustic, most notably “Space Cowboy” and “Nothing Lasts.” Two “pre” versions of “Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma” include “Hat,” an aggressive ’71 live jam that sounds like hard-rock Santana, and “White Elephant,” a moody ’73 studio rehearsal with Steve’s plaintive guitar soloing.

Miller provides audio commentary, talking about the demos, studio rehearsals, and live recordings, leading into the final/album versions. His liner-notes essay offers further recording and guitar details.

As for understanding the uncanny hit, “The Joker,” it remains a mystery 50 years later, thanks to nonsensical lyrics, laid-back acoustic pickin’, and that signature wah/slide lick. Just file it under “The Pompatus of Love.”

