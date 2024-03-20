Visceral, raw – and without bass – this live album captures 11 oldies and originals from Plaid Room Records in Loveland, Ohio. Guitarists Pat Faherty and Matthew Stubbs, with drummer Tim Carman, take listeners back to the days of late-’50s black Chicago, where blues, rock and roll, and country coalesced into an intoxicating beverage. Recorded direct-to-tape on a vintage Tascam 388 eight-track, the band kicks off with lively covers of “I Cry For You” and Little Walter’s “My Baby’s Sweeter.”

“Lonely Soul” is bonafide, sounding like an early-’60s Beatles cover, but this band is about reconceptualizing a Chicago that only exists for audiophiles who never lived there. Hound Dog Taylor just sat up and bumped his head on his coffin. They resurrect Clifton Chenier’s “My Soul” and kick on the tremolo for Bo Diddley’s “Crackin’ Up.” The low-level chops, retro gear, and song choices make for good ol’ fashioned rock and roll.

At its best, GA-20 shines a light on a unique facet of Chicago blues, and always makes excellent entertainment. They’re in it to win it, no matter who did it first.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2023 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.