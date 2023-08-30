Dominic Miller’s Tasty “Mi Viejo”

Sting Guitarist’s Serene Harmonic Expressionism

Using his new artist tribute model classical (the label says “1/1”!) made by K. Yairi, Dominic Miller plays “Mi Viejo,” a track from his new album, “Vagabond.” Recorded in Pernes-les-Fontaines, it reflects the influence of nature and the climate of the Mediterranean region, evoked with help from his Yairi Torres nylon-string, a Yairi steel-string, and a Rodriguez classical. Catch our review of the album and interview with Dominic in the August issue. Read Now!