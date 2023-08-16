Gator Launches New Bags for Storing & Transporting Audio Cables; Secures 2023 NAMM ‘Best in Show’ Award

TAMPA, FL – Gator Cases is thrilled to introduce two new additions to their line of gig bags, each designed for storing and transporting a variety of audio and connector cables. Recently honored with the “Best in Show” award in the ‘Gotta Stock It’ category at this year’s NAMM show, these travel-friendly bags offer an exceptional solution for keeping cables organized and easily identifiable.

G-CABLEBAG-SM, the compact choice of the two, includes five removable, padded hook-and-loop dividers for quick and easy identification of cables. G-CABLEBAG-LG, the larger counterpart, hosts nine dividers, offering even more room for cables. Each bag also features multiple interior and exterior pockets for storing smaller cables, accessories, and personal items.

Crafted with the on-the-go needs of mobile DJs, gigging musicians, pro audio techs, and studio owners in mind, both gig bags are equipped with a luggage trolley passthrough at the back. This unique feature allows easy attachment to rolling luggage, transforming airport travel into a seamless experience.

To further enhance their travel-ready design, the bags feature removable shoulder straps and sturdy carry handles. As users delve into the bags, they’ll appreciate the bright orange interior that promotes enhanced visibility in low-light conditions. Lastly, the inclusion of non-slip rubber feet adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring the bottom of the bag resists wear and tear.