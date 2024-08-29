Greg Martin honors Dickey Betts

Tribute licks

Kentucky Headhunters co-founder Greg Martin was a senior in high school when he first heard the Allman Brothers Band “At Fillmore East.” Like so many guitarists, for Martin, the moment was a revelation. “Dickey [Betts] had the sweetest tone and phasing,” Martin said in VG’s memorial to the late legend. “There was no mistaking it whenever his guitar came on the radio.” In further tribute, Greg grabbed his ’58 Gibson Les Paul to demonstrate a few licks that carry Dickey’s weighty influence. Read the memorial in the July issue. Read Now!