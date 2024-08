Little Feat ace plays outro from “You’ll Be Mine”

In case you’re wondering how Scott Sharrard got the gig wearing the Little Feat slide shoes once filled by Lowell George and Paul Barrere, here’s a glimpse. Enjoy as he rips on a sample of “You’ll Be Mine” using his Lollar-equipped reissue Fender Strat running through a Two Rock head and cab. We discuss influences, gear, creating music, and more with Scott in the August issue. Read Now!