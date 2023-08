Band jams on acoustic “Flatcar” take

“The South is a complex and nuanced place,” says Ben Reynolds of his native Georgia. Geography and Southern bands have for decades influenced his work in Chickasaw Mudd Puppies. Here, with help from dobroist William Tonks and bassist Rob Keller, he offers an unplugged taste of “Flatcar,” from their latest album, “Fall Line.” Catch our interview with Ben in the August issue. Read Now!