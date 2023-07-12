GA-20 Knows Bo

Duo does it right on “Crackin’ Up”

GA-20’s Matt Stubbs and Pat Faherty paused for a moment while touring Europe to shoot this VG exclusive video. Pat (left) is on his ’60s Kawai S4T running through a ’61 Gibson GA-18T while Matt uses his signature Waterslide T-Style through a ’59 Fender Deluxe on this fresh version of Bo Diddley’s “Crackin’ Up.” It’s one of the tracks from their new album, “Live in Loveland.” The guys are now back on the road in the U.S. Catch our review of the album in the July issue. Read Now!