Vinnie Moore’s Pandemic Musical Inspiration

Instrumental Whiz Adds Vocalists

Neoclassical/metal guitarist Vinnie Moore’s latest music features vocals for the first time. Here, though, he sticks to hard-rock instrumental funkiness mingled with melodicism in a passage from “Vertical Horizon,” a cut from his new album, “Double Exposure.” That’s his Kramer Pacer Carrera running through an Analogman KOT into a 1980 Marshall JMP 100-watt Mk II head and an Engl 4×12 with Vintage 30s. Don’t miss our review and interview with Vinnie in the February issue. Read Now!