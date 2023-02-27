Guitarist/Producer Yates McKendree Shines on “Wise”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New album reflects array of influences

Though just 21, Yates McKendree is already a veteran of storied stages, and his debut album, “Buchanan Lane,” has been nominated for a Blues Music Award for best by an emerging artist. Here, he evokes B.B. King on “Wise,” using his Gibson SG Special running through his all-original ’71 Fender Super Reverb. That’s his dad, Kevin, who spent years as Delbert McClinton’s band leader, providing the sweet organ backing. Catch our review and an interview with Yates in the February issue. Read Now!