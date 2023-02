Great jazz on a Strat

Ron Bosse learned to play saxophone in grade school and was raised on classic rock, and in high school became a jazz guitarist. A Berklee grad, today he runs the Bosse School of Music and a recording studio. Here, he uses a Fender Custom Shop Strat to play “Rumble Strip,” from his latest album, “Burning Room Only.” Catch our review and exclusive interview with Ron in the February issue. Read Now!