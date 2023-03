Cold Stares’ Guitarist Digs In, Grooves Out

Chris Tapp grabbed his real-deal Gibson ’52 goldtop (running through a Kingtone Blues Power pedal into a Fender ’65 Super Reverb) to do tasty bits from “Got No Right,” a song from new Cold Stares album, “Voices.” The disc is a feast for anyone who craves a bit of grit, fuzz, and groove in their rock and roll. Watch for our interview with Chris in the April issue, and read our review of the album in March. Read Now!