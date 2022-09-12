The Immediate Family consists of bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel, guitarists Steve Postell, Waddy Wachtel, and Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar. In the ’70s, these iconic sidemen were called the Section and their resumes contain eye-popping credits; separately and together, they’ve performed on landmark albums by James Taylor, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Linda Ronstadt, and Carole King.

The Immediate Family is a follow-up to the EPs Slippin’ and Slidin’ and Can’t Stop Progress, featuring covers, originals, and a live version of the Jackson Browne/Danny Kortchmar hit “Somebody’s Baby.” Also included is a live rendering of the Warren Zevon penned, “Johnny Strikes Up The Band.” Their sound is rugged, pedantic, tasteful, and familiar. It’s a mature, California-rock affair, with heaping helpings of tasty guitar, old dude wisdom and, again, a Zevonesque aftertaste.

Wachtel provides virtuoso slide on the gritty “Divorced.” “Not Made That Way” also features slide and fantastic arranging. “Fair Warning” highlights meaningful dueling and backward guitar; in addition, the album showcases tasty solos, chunky rhythms, visceral backbeats, and shared vocal duties.

The Immediate Family acts their age, and performs with passion and respect for songwriting that speaks to the human experience.

