King’s X Guitarists’s solo work is mindful, complex

Ty Tabor used his Player Strat (with a JB Jr. pickup at the bridge) to play this cool rendition of “Insane,” from his new solo album, “Shades,” on which he paints with an array of guitar tones, emotions, and melodies. “I’m running straight through an Orange Super Crush 100 and a 4×12 cab with Vintage 30s, using an SM57,” he said. Our review of the album and interview with Ty appear in the June issue. Read Now!