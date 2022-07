David Hidalgo Plays Joe Walsh’s ’59 Les Paul

The video that helped convince Joe Walsh to reunite with his (now favorite!) ’59 Gibson Les Paul. Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo did this impromptu jam on Freddie King’s “Hideaway” (straight from the Clapton ’burst-hero playbook!) through a ’55 Fender Deluxe at Willie’s American Guitars. Be sure to read our feature story in the July issue. Read Now!