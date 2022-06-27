Eric Ambel’s New-Guitar Magic

Producer/player’s experience may be like yours!

Guitarist/producer Eric Ambel talks about how a guitar can inspire a new lick, which in the right hands can become a great song. That very thing happened when Eric got this Swope Biscayne. Here, he shows you the rhythm lick for “Wouldn’t You Know,” from Sarah Borges’ new album “Together Alone.” The rhythm track on the record was recorded the very first time he played this guitar, and left unchanged for the album! Read our review in the June issue. Read Now!