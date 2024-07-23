“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest John Majdalani

Season 01 Episode 03

In Episode 3 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by “Vintage Guitar” magazine, host Ram Tuli is joined by John Majdalani, co-owner of Cream City Music, Brookfield, Wisconsin. Their discussion keys on “sleeper” guitars; more than 10,000 models are listed in the “The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide,” and 25 percent of them sell for less than $2,500. Which amongst them will keep climbing in value?

Correction: Ram mentions “jacks” that were included with Fender’s original American Vintage Reissue instruments. He intended to reference AVRI Switchcraft cords.

Links: www.creamcitymusic.com

Subscribe to our "Overdrive" newsletter for the latest happenings at Vintage Guitar magazine: https://www.vintageguitar.com/overdrive/

