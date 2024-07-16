“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest David Davidson

In Episode 2 of “Buy That Guitar,” presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, host Ram Tuli is joined by David Davidson of Well Strung Guitars to discuss the most-valuable guitars in today’s market.

Collectors looking to buy iconic production-model guitars can expect to pay more than $100,000. In fact, the most-expensive guitar (Gibson’s ’58 Explorer) is now valued at more than $1 million. Of the more than 10,000 guitars listed in The Official Vintage Guitar Price Guide, two percent currently sell for more than $50,000, five percent sell for greater than $20,000, and 11 percent are valued at more than $10,000.

Corrections: The late ’50s Explorer doubles in price every 6.6 years.

