Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio

A live recording of Derek & the Dominos’ masterpiece? Featuring Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi – plus Doyle Bramhall, II and Trey Anastasio on guitars? Did Christmas come early? The answer is, resoundingly, yes. Taped at the Lockn’ Festival in 2019, Layla Revisited recaptures Clapton’s finest hour by musicians who instinctively understand the music. Not only have Trucks and Bramhall toured extensively with Slowhand, but Derek’s parents actually named him after Eric’s iconic band. Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs was released the day Susan Tedeschi was born, November 9, 1970. These veterans have been listening to the Dominos and Allman-infused music their whole lives.

Channeling Duane Allman’s spirit, Derek tears up a ’57 Les Paul goldtop on “Why Does Love Have to Be So Sad,” sharing explosive solos with the Phish frontman. Anastasio sings lead on a nuanced “Bell Bottom Blues,” while Doyle offers a powerful break in “Little Wing.” Trucks unleashes serious non-slide chops on “Layla,” while Tedeschi jams on an LP flametop.

While Clapton’s original Dominos imploded recording their second album, Layla Revisted delivers their soul-quaking debut with fresh conviction. If you’re already looking for the best guitar album of 2021… hold my beer.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.