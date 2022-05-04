Where Do We Go From Here

Dumpstaphunk’s fourth studio album combines earthy ’70s funk, vintage soul, ripping guitar, and New Orleans swagger. The NOLA natives consist of Ivan Neville on keys, Tony Hall (bass, guitar, and vocals), Nick Daniels III (bass and vocals), Devin Trusclair on drums, and Ian Neville on guitar. This next-generation ensemble continues to blend the New Orleans tradition of the Neville Brothers and Meters with a fresh approach and vibrant, groove-fusion musicality.

Highlights include an engaging cover of Sly & the Family Stone’s “In Time.” Syncopated counterpoint between drums, bass, and horns are offset by in-the-pocket guitar work and wah stabs. Ian lets loose with rockin’ tastiness on “Let’s Get at It,” while Hall switches to a Strat for some psychedelic blues-rock soloing on the mesmerizing “Make It After All.”

Fans would appreciate more extended guitar soloing like in their live shows, but guest blues-rocker Marcus King keeps things interesting on the Buddy Miles cover, “United Nations Stomp.” King goes industrial-strength ballistic on the outro solo, merging aggression, talent, and strong fretboard craft. Trombone Shorty appears on the powerfully addictive “Justice 2020.”

The funk is deep, the guitars are sweltering, and Dumpstaphunk’s message of peace and unity is right on time.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.