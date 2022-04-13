Have Guitar Will Travel 073 – Crimson Apple’s Shelby Benson and OTTTO

Episode 73 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” is a two-fer starting with guitarist Shelby Benson from the dark-pop band Crimson Apple, who dishes on how she learned to play, her gear, and how they monetize social media. Then, host James Patrick Regan talks with all three members of the L.A. thrash band OTTTO – guitarist/vocalist Bryan Ferretti, bassist Tye Trujillo, and drummer Ryan Duswalt talk about how they emerged from The Helmets, their gear, and the thrill of subbing for Korn on a tour of South America. Please like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here!

