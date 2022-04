Rockin’ with conviction on “Heavy Mercy”

Take in allll the vibes as Micki Free uses his Fender Monterey Strat to play "Heavy Mercy" using just one of his Marshall 1974x Handwired amps. "I didn't want to blow up the camera mic!" he laughed. The track is from his latest album, "Turquoise Blue," which we review in the April issue. Also, we interview Micki in the March issue.