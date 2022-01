Powerhouse Blues on “Dallas Man”

Sue Foley and her band (Corey Keller on drums and John Bradley on bass) tear through a chunk of “Dallas Man,” one of the tracks from her album, “Pinky’s Blues.” Sue is playing Pinky III, a paisley Tele given to her by Billy Gibbons, running through a Boss reverb pedal and into a reissue tweed Bassman. Read our interview with Sue in January. Read Now!