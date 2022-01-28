Have Guitar Will Travel 068 – Sammy Ash

Episode 68 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features guitarist, collector, and entrepreneur Sammy Ash, who grew up in his grandparents store, Sam Ash Music. With host James Patrick Regan, he talks about family and its ongoing role in the company founded by his grandfather, who immigrated from Poland and started the store in 1924. A teen in the ’60s, he recalls the music he was hearing, and how The Beatles’ appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” impacted the store. A de facto guitar collector since before there was a such a thing, he was there as the vintage market began to blossom and has experienced its ups, downs, and “situations.” Listen Here!

