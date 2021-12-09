Cory Wong

Striped
Oscar Jordan
-
0

On Cory Wong’s eighth album this year, the guitarist presents himself as both a paragon of productivity and gifted songsmith. As if playing for the band Vulfpeck and hosting his podcast “Wong Notes” doesn’t keep him busy enough, he’s also a guitar-software designer. Wong’s metronomic funkiness is in full beast-mode here, and he crafts fun and engaging tracks throughout.

Wong dispenses tuneful melodies and extroverted funk guitar. With clean production and toe-tapping grooves, he gets down starting with “Design,” featuring vocalist Kimbra. With its contemporary club-disco feel and tinges of British R&B, Wong’s percussive style gels perfectly with super cool horn arrangements. On “Smooth Move,” his Strat/compressor combo shows him chillin’, but not without hip octave lines and a fine envelope-filtered solo by English guitarist Tom Misch.

The clean, phat double-stops on “Lilypad” yield a deep pocket and smidgens of Chaka Kahn’s Rufus. For “Massive,” Funk Boy joins arena monster Joe Satriani, who does not disappoint as he tastefully blazes over a severe groove with funkalicious bass. Striped is an enjoyable guitar record with positivity and butt-shaking range.

This article originally appeared in VG March 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display