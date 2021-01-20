Have Guitar Will Travel – 042 Featuring Dave Rude

The latest episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features Tesla guitarist Dave Rude. Host James Patrick Regan sits with the Bay Area native to talk about how he became fixated on the guitar and what he learned from teacher (and major-league Ibanez collector!) Doug Doppler. Dave landed the Tesla gig thanks to his MySpace page (remember those?) and now has years worth of great tour stories. He’s also a tube-loving amphead who loves to talk gear including the details of his Epiphone signature model.

Please like, comment, and share this podcast!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.