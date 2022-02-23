Have Guitar Will Travel 070 – JJ Wilde and J.D. Smigelski

The latest episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” finds host James Patrick Regan speaking with indie rocker JJ Wilde and her guitarist, J.D. Smigelski. JJ grew up listening to her family’s rock and folk records in Kitchener, Ontario, and started playing guitar as a teenager. She talks about the grind of being a working musican before she hired J.D., and their work with Danish producer Frederick Fay. J.D. gets into how he started playing and his early influences – including fellow lefties! And of course they rap about the gear both use at home and on the road. Listen Here!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.