Silky-Smooth Shimabukuro

Jake Shimabukuro’s playing is a silky delight on this run through the Beatles “Something.” That’s his Kamaka tenor koa uke and the tune is from his fantastic new album, “Jake & Friends,” which includes guest players including Vince Gill, Sonny Landreth, Warren Haynes, Ray Benson, Lukas Nelson, and Billy Strings. We interviewed Jake in the January issue, and be sure to catch our review of the album in February. Read Now!